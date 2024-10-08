Gold Rush: Season 15; Discovery Channel Previews New Season of Challenges

Get ready for a new season of Gold Rush. Discovery Channel announced the premiere date for season 15 of the reality series, with new episodes arriving next month. Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, and Tony Beets are returning for the new season and facing new challenges, which are teased in a new trailer.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Soaring gold prices ignite greed, unbridled ambition, and family turmoil among the miners when Discovery Channel’s hit series GOLD RUSH returns on Friday, November 8 at 8PM ET/PT. This season, the miners will face unforeseen changes and immense challenges before they can cash in on all-time high gold prices. One miner will falter, threatening to destroy everything that they worked for. Twenty-nine-year-old mining prodigy Parker Schnabel has hauled in over 63,000 ounces of gold in his career, worth more than $98 million. As one of the most powerful landowners in the Klondike, his new claim at Dominion Creek holds a massive $200 million worth of gold, which must be mined before his license expires in six years. In a race against time, Parker is chasing a record-breaking 10,000-ounce, $25 million dollar season. In deep debt and under immense pressure, Parker is one bad decision away from sinking his whole operation and derailing his masterplan for a gold bonanza. After a season of redemption, Rick Ness has finally assembled a crew to fulfill his dreams of becoming a landowner. As he continues to battle his personal demons, a bombshell from his landlord throws him into a tailspin, jeopardizing his entire future and everything he’s worked hard to build. The Beets family will face considerable changes this season. While Tony Beets targets a 5,000-ounce season, his eldest son, Kevin strikes out on his own for the first time. When Tony leans on his other two kids and nephew, a power struggle ensues that threatens to reshape the family dynasty. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #GoldRush and following ”Gold Rush” on Facebook, X, and Instagram. GOLD RUSH is produced for Discovery by Raw Television.

The trailer for season 15 of Gold Rush is below.

