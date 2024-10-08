Virgin River: Season Six First-Look Photos and 2024 Premiere Date Unveiled for Netflix Series

Virgin River fans are getting a special treat this Christmas. Netflix has announced a December premiere date for the drama series. Season six was initially scheduled for release in 2025. Production began on the season in February.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, and Mark Ghanime star in season six of the series.

Netflix said the following about season six of Virgin River:

“Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith teased the following about what is ahead for season six, per Tudum:

“We’re trying to hit all the milestones of the pre-wedding planning, the bachelor and bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner. Babies and wedding bells are never off the table on Virgin River. Mel and Jack will advance on their path to parenthood while also turning Lilly’s (Lynda Boyd) farm into their ultimate dream home.”

Check out more new photos for season six of Virgin River below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Are you excited to see it return this December?