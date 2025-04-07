Only Murders in the Building: Season Five; Logan Lerman Joins Hulu Comedy-Mystery Series

Only Murders in the Building has added another cast member to its season five cast. Logan Lergan has joined the cast in a recurring role.

According to Deadline, Selena Gomez revealed his addition when she shared a photo from the set featuring Lerman alongside other cast members on her Instagram over the weekend.

No details about Lerman’s role were revealed. He joins fellow cast additions Christopher Waltz and Renee Zellweger.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton star in the mystery series, which follows a trio of true crime addicts who use their knowledge to solve murders that happen around them.

The premiere date for season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy Only Murders in the Building? Do you plan to watch season five?