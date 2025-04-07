The Pitt: Season Two of Max Medical Drama Filming Underway, Setting Revealed

The Pitt will end its first season on Thursday night on Max, but viewers will be happy to know production on season two has already begun. The series was renewed for a second season shortly after its premiere.

According to Deadline, season two of the medical drama will occur 10 months after the end of season one over the 4th of July holiday weekend. Season two will also consist of 15 episodes.

The series is casting for season two now, and executive producer John Wells said the following about the filming process for the series:

“Guest actors who were on the show worked for months, oftentimes just appearing in the waiting room for a scene or two, and then being in the background and then eventually they have a scene. We had wonderful actors who signed on to be background for four or five episodes and then had major scenes. So everybody was on set the entire time, including all of our regulars. The set is so deep and big that we see everything so everybody is there.”

Noah Wyle, Shawn Hatosy, Michael Hyatt, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Brandon Mendez Homer, Kristin Villanueva, Amielynn Abellera, Alexandra Metz, Krystel V. McNeil, and Deepti Gupta, Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa star in the series set in an hospital emergency room in Pittsburgh.

The premiere date for season two of The Pitt will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched season one of this Max medical drama? Do you plan to watch season two?