Up Here: Cancelled by Hulu; No Season Two for Musical Romantic Comedy Series

Up Here will not be returning for a second season. Hulu canceled the musical romantic comedy series, per TV Line. The eight-episode first season premiered in March 2023.

Starring Mae Whitman, Carlos Valdes, Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, Rehanshi Mirza, and Emilia Suárez, the series follows a couple living in 1999 as they try to find their happiness together. Hulu ordered the series in February 2022.

The first season of Up Here wrapped with the couple saying ‘I Love You’ to each other on New Year’s Eve.

What do you think? Did you watch this Hulu series? Did you want to see a second season?