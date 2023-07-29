A Murder at the End of the World: FX Delays Hulu Premiere of Murder Mystery Series

A Murder at the End of the World will not arrive in August after all. FX has delayed the premiere of the murder mystery series until November. Seven episodes have been produced for the limited series, which will be released as a Hulu exclusive.

Creator Brit Marling stars in the series alongside Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, and Harris Dickinson. The story follows a Gen Z amateur detective and eight other guests at an exclusive retreat as they investigate a murder. Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson, and Neal Huff also appear in the series.

A reason for the delay was not announced, but it’s believed to be due to the ongoing actors and writers strike. Writers and actors are prohibited from promoting projects from struck companies during a strike.

FX revealed more about the series in a press release.

The seven-episode limited series is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah.

The new November premiere date for the mystery series will be announced later.

