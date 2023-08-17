Only Murders in the Building: Season Four — Has the Hulu TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A murder mystery comedy series streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the Only Murders in the Building TV show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Recurring and guest players include Paul Rudd, Meryl Streep, Andrea Martin, Jason Veasey, Linda Emond, Ashley Park, Wesley Taylor, Jesse Williams, Noma Dumezweni , Adrian Martinez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Vanessa Aspillaga, Tina Fey, and Jackie Hoffman. The story follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one in the Arconia building in New York City. A former actor, Charles-Haden Savage (Martin) became famous for playing a detective in a police series. Oliver Putnam (Short) is a struggling Broadway director and Mabel Mora (Gomez) is renovating an apartment for her aunt. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. In season three, the trio investigate a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Streep), the wannabe sleuths embark on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together.



As of August 17, 2023, Only Murders in the Building has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Hulu will cancel or renew Only Murders in the Building for season four. The series is one of the streaming service’s highest-profile series, so I suspect that, as long as Martin and company want to make a fourth season, Hulu will issue a renewal. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Only Murders in the Building cancellation or renewal news.



