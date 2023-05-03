Only Murders in the Building: Season Three Coming to Hulu This Summer

Only Murders in the Building has its return date. Steve Martin and Martin Short revealed during a recent stop of their comedy tour that the mystery dramedy series will return this summer.

Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park are joining stars Martin, Short, and Selena Gomez for the third season of the Hulu series. The new episodes will find the trio investigating a murder outside of their building. Additional details are being kept under wraps.

The first two seasons revolved around the trio investigating murders inside their upscale Upper West Side apartment building. While trying to investigate, the trio was accused of murder, and season two saw them trying to clear their own names.

Additional details for Only Murders in the Building season three will be announced later.

Per Variety:

At one point, Martin stated, “Catch the new season August 8,” which was followed by Short responding, “Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes.”

