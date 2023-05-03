FBoy Island: Season Three; Cancelled Series Officially Revived by CW, FGirl Island to Launch in Midseason

FBoy Island is officially coming to The CW. It was previously reported that the network was trying to save the dating reality series after HBO Max cancelled it. The network has also ordered a spin-off titled FGirl Island, which will air at midseason. Episodes for both shows will be filmed this summer.

FBoy Island follows three women as they look for love while surrounded by 26 men. Half of the guys are looking for a match, while the other 13 men are nothing but trouble. Season three will debut in the fall. FGirl Island will reverse that formula. Nikki Glaser is returning and will host both shows.

The CW revealed more about the arrival of both shows in a press release.

F-un, F-ancy and F-antastic! The CW Network has picked up the critically-acclaimed reality dating franchise FBOY ISLAND, it was announced today by Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming, The CW Network. Produced by STXtelevision and Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise), a new season of FBOY ISLAND hosted by F-abulous comedian and actress Nikki Glaser (“One Night with Nikki Glaser”) will air on The CW in Fall 2023. Additionally, the franchise will add a brand new spinoff series, FGIRL ISLAND, also hosted by Glaser. Both series will go into production back-to-back this summer, with FGIRL ISLAND slated for a midseason debut. The first two seasons of FBOY ISLAND became a pop culture sensation and have been hailed by critics as a “f-ing tour de force” (Vanity Fair), “reality dating television at its finest” (W Magazine), a “compelling and clever masterpiece” with “smart execution” (TIME) and “an unpredictable and sexy breath of fresh air” with a “refreshing dose of self awareness and humor” (Insider). The series was also nominated for a prestigious DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs in 2023. “With its innovative and modern twist on the reality dating genre, incredibly talented host Nikki Glaser, and truly unforgettable title, FBOY ISLAND on The CW is a perfect match,” commented Olander. “Along with our partners at STXtelevision, we look forward to growing the franchise on The CW with the gender-flipping spinoff FGIRL ISLAND and cannot wait to introduce the next generation of FBoys and FGirls to existing fans as well as a new broadcast audience.” “I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back,” said host and executive producer Nikki Glaser. “It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating and ridiculous show.” “STXtelevision is thrilled to partner with The CW in giving FBOY ISLAND a wonderful new home,” said Jason Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer of STX Digital/New Media Group and Alternative Content. “What’s more, we’ll be expanding the fan-favorite franchise with the launch of the highly anticipated FGIRL ISLAND, which will be just as exciting, hilarious and outrageous. To date, FBOY ISLAND has original local formats in Sweden, Spain, Holland, Denmark, New Zealand, Australia, Portugal, and the UK. The best in the FBOY and FGIRL ISLAND universe is yet to come.” FBOY ISLAND follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 26 men – 13 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 13 self-proclaimed “Fboys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last? FGIRL ISLAND switches genders, with three men trying to identify 24 women as either womanizers (“FGirls”) or seeking a serious relationship (“Nice Girls”). FBOY ISLAND and FGIRL ISLAND are produced by STXtelevision. The series was created by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise) who is executive producing for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds.

Premiere dates for FBoy Island and FGirl Island will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of the FBoy Island reality series on The CW this fall?

