FBoy Island: Season Four — Has the CW Reality Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Somebody's going to take home a lot of cash. Has the FBoy Island TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW?



What’s This TV Show About?

A dating competition series on The CW television network, the FBoy Island TV show is hosted by Nikki Glaser. The show follows three female contestants who move to a tropical paradise. In season three, they are Katie Thurston, a 32-year-old comedian and former Bachelorette from Seattle, WA; Daniella Grace, a 33-year-old influencer, real estate investor, and swimwear brand founder from Marina Del Rey, CA; and Hali Okeowo, a 28-year-old model from Brooklyn, NY. They’re joined by 21 men between the ages of 22 and 32. Ten are self-proclaimed “nice guys” looking for a relationship and would split the $100k prize. The other 11 men are self-proclaimed “FBoys” on the island, hoping to win the money all for themselves. They include a basketball player, a Chippendales dancer, an opera singer, and twins who co-own a trucking company. The women navigate the dating pool together, hoping to find a lasting love connection. By the end of the season, all is revealed — who the women choose and who walks away with the prize money.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of FBoy Island averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 158,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 33% in the demo and up by 1% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how FBoy Island stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 17, 2023, FBoy Island has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew FBoy Island for season four? The network picked up the series from the Max streaming service, reran the second season, and drew CW’s lowest ratings for the summer. The third season’s numbers aren’t better, so I think FBoy Island will likely be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on FBoy Island cancellation or renewal news.



