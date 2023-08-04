FBoy Island: Season Two Ratings



In December, HBO Max decided to cancel FBoy Island after two seasons. In March, The CW revived the show for a third season and later decided to air the second season over the summer. This summer, the network has already pulled three acquired shows off the air when they drew low ratings. Will the network air season three of FBoy Island if the second season’s ratings aren’t high enough? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, the FBoy Island TV show is hosted by Nikki Glaser. The show follows three female contestants who move to a tropical paradise. In season two, they are 26-year-old Mia Emani Jones, a dental student from Florida, Louise Barnard, a 25-year-old model from Michigan, and Tamaris Sepulveda, a 29-year-old account executive from The Bronx. They’re joined by 26 men between the ages of 22 and 35. Half are self-proclaimed “nice guys” who are looking for a relationship and would split the $100k prize. The other 13 men are self-proclaimed “fboys” who are each on the island hoping to win the money all for themselves. In season two, they are Noam Atzil, Tom Carnifax, Elijah Connolly, Michael Dakessian, Jeremy Edberg, Braydon Elgar, Ilon Hao, Casey Johnson, Kyland Hewett-Newbill, Mercedes Knox, Kian Lewis, A.C. Long, Carlos Lopez, Danny Louisa, John MgBemena, Peter Park, Niko Pilalis, Benedict Polizzi, Nikolay Pranchenko, Nick Priola, Dewayne Rogers, JaBriane Ross, Jared Seay, Austin Sikora, Aaron Spady, Asanté Tait, Zachary Wambold, Nick Warfield, Brant Weiss, and Lukasz Yoder. The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the end of the season, all is revealed — who the women choose and who walks away with the prize money.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



