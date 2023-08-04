FBoy Island: Season Three — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A dating reality series airing on The CW television network, the FBoy Island TV show is hosted by Nikki Glaser. The show follows three female contestants who move to a tropical paradise. In season two, they are 26-year-old Mia Emani Jones, a dental student from Florida, Louise Barnard, a 25-year-old model from Michigan, and Tamaris Sepulveda, a 29-year-old account executive from The Bronx. They’re joined by 26 men between the ages of 22 and 35. Half are self-proclaimed “nice guys” who are looking for a relationship and would split the $100k prize. The other 13 men are self-proclaimed “fboys” who are each on the island hoping to win the money all for themselves. In season two, they are Noam Atzil, Tom Carnifax, Elijah Connolly, Michael Dakessian, Jeremy Edberg, Braydon Elgar, Ilon Hao, Casey Johnson, Kyland Hewett-Newbill, Mercedes Knox, Kian Lewis, A.C. Long, Carlos Lopez, Danny Louisa, John MgBemena, Peter Park, Niko Pilalis, Benedict Polizzi, Nikolay Pranchenko, Nick Priola, Dewayne Rogers, JaBriane Ross, Jared Seay, Austin Sikora, Aaron Spady, Asanté Tait, Zachary Wambold, Nick Warfield, Brant Weiss, and Lukasz Yoder. The women navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the end of the season, all is revealed — who the women choose and who walks away with the prize money.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of FBoy Island averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 156,000 viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). (It’s worth noting that the episodes were previously released on the HBO Max streaming service.) While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how FBoy Island stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if The CW will cancel FBoy Island right now. The network has already ordered and set a premiere date for season three. I suspect the show will be successful enough for the network to keep it going, but the show’s future will likely have much to do with the ratings. (HBO Max likely cancelled the show after two seasons due to disappointing viewership.) Subscribe for free alerts on FBoy Island cancellation or renewal news.



