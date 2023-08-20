Menu

FBoy Island: Season Three Contestants Announced for CW Fall Season

by Regina Avalos,

FBoy Island TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: The CW)

The second season of FBoy Island, which was previously released on the Max streaming service, is currently airing on CW. Now, the network has announced the contestants for the all-new third season, which will debut in October.

In the new season of the relationship reality competition hosted by Nikki Glaser, viewers will see former Bachelorette Katie Thurston, swimwear brand founder Daniella Grace, and model Hali Okeowo look for love among the 21 men participating in the series.

CW revealed more about the contestants in a press release.

The CW Network has announced the three women looking for love and the 21 FBoys and Nice Guys competing for their affection on the all-new season of the hit unscripted franchise FBOY ISLAND, premiering Thursday, October 12 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

The three women hitting the beach to make a love connection are Katie Thurston, 32, a comedian and former “Bachelorette” from Seattle, WA; Daniella Grace, 33, an influencer, real estate investor and swimwear brand founder from Marina Del Rey, CA; and Hali Okeowo, 28, a model from Brooklyn, NY. The group of 21 FBoys and Nice Guys include a basketball player, Chippendales dancer, opera singer and a pair of twins that co-own a trucking company. The full list of FBoys and Nice Guys can be found below.

Hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, FBOY ISLAND follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 21 men – 10 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 11 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks: Can FBoys truly reform and do Nice Guys always finish last?

FBOY ISLAND is produced by STXtelevision. The series was created by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise) who is executive producing for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds. Bill Dixon and Audrey Smith serve as executive producers and showrunners.

FBOYS / NICE GUYS

Bryce G., 28
Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Consulting Firm Owner

Christian L., 30
Houston, TX
Occupation: Teacher / Coach

Connor F., 26
Kansas City, MO
Occupation: DJ / Healthcare Consultant

Curtis “CJ” W., 24
Dallas, TX
Occupation: Basketball Player

Deonte “Marquies” P., 25
Dallas, TX
Occupation: Fitness Coach

Dio P., 30
Las Vegas, NV
Occupation: Chippendales Dancer

Elijah D., 25
Houston, TX
Occupation: Trucking Company Co-Owner

Elisha D., 25
Houston, TX
Occupation: Trucking Company Co-Owner

Evander C., 25
Milwaukee, WI
Occupation: Personal Trainer

Ian M., 22
Nashville, TN
Occupation: Hospitality & Branding Agency

Jared A., 24
Miami, FL
Occupation: Model / Entrepreneur

Jonathan T., 31
Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Fashion Creative Director

Keith M., 30
Las Vegas, NV
Occupation: Opera Singer

Kris T., 25
San Diego, CA
Occupation: Sales for a Medical Marketing Company

Marco D., 28
West Hollywood, CA
Occupation: Auditor / Comedian

Nyk R., 32
Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Singer / Songwriter

Pierce W., 28
Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Yoga Teacher

Shaun P., 29
Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Personal Trainer

Steven C., 23
St. Petersburgh, FL
Occupation: Finance

Tanner G., 25
Anaheim, CA
Occupation: Manual Therapist / Cyber Security

Vince X., 31
Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Lawyer”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out season three of FBoy Island on The CW this October?

