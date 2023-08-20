FBoy Island: Season Three Contestants Announced for CW Fall Season

The second season of FBoy Island, which was previously released on the Max streaming service, is currently airing on CW. Now, the network has announced the contestants for the all-new third season, which will debut in October.

In the new season of the relationship reality competition hosted by Nikki Glaser, viewers will see former Bachelorette Katie Thurston, swimwear brand founder Daniella Grace, and model Hali Okeowo look for love among the 21 men participating in the series.

CW revealed more about the contestants in a press release.

The CW Network has announced the three women looking for love and the 21 FBoys and Nice Guys competing for their affection on the all-new season of the hit unscripted franchise FBOY ISLAND, premiering Thursday, October 12 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT). The three women hitting the beach to make a love connection are Katie Thurston, 32, a comedian and former “Bachelorette” from Seattle, WA; Daniella Grace, 33, an influencer, real estate investor and swimwear brand founder from Marina Del Rey, CA; and Hali Okeowo, 28, a model from Brooklyn, NY. The group of 21 FBoys and Nice Guys include a basketball player, Chippendales dancer, opera singer and a pair of twins that co-own a trucking company. The full list of FBoys and Nice Guys can be found below. Hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, FBOY ISLAND follows three women who move to a tropical paradise where they’re joined by 21 men – 10 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love, and 11 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money. FBOY ISLAND is a social experiment that asks: Can FBoys truly reform and do Nice Guys always finish last? FBOY ISLAND is produced by STXtelevision. The series was created by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise) who is executive producing for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision, Nikki Glaser, Noah Fogelson and Bob Simonds. Bill Dixon and Audrey Smith serve as executive producers and showrunners. FBOYS / NICE GUYS Bryce G., 28

Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Consulting Firm Owner Christian L., 30

Houston, TX

Occupation: Teacher / Coach Connor F., 26

Kansas City, MO

Occupation: DJ / Healthcare Consultant Curtis “CJ” W., 24

Dallas, TX

Occupation: Basketball Player Deonte “Marquies” P., 25

Dallas, TX

Occupation: Fitness Coach Dio P., 30

Las Vegas, NV

Occupation: Chippendales Dancer Elijah D., 25

Houston, TX

Occupation: Trucking Company Co-Owner Elisha D., 25

Houston, TX

Occupation: Trucking Company Co-Owner Evander C., 25

Milwaukee, WI

Occupation: Personal Trainer Ian M., 22

Nashville, TN

Occupation: Hospitality & Branding Agency Jared A., 24

Miami, FL

Occupation: Model / Entrepreneur Jonathan T., 31

Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Fashion Creative Director Keith M., 30

Las Vegas, NV

Occupation: Opera Singer Kris T., 25

San Diego, CA

Occupation: Sales for a Medical Marketing Company Marco D., 28

West Hollywood, CA

Occupation: Auditor / Comedian Nyk R., 32

Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Singer / Songwriter Pierce W., 28

Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Yoga Teacher Shaun P., 29

Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Personal Trainer Steven C., 23

St. Petersburgh, FL

Occupation: Finance Tanner G., 25

Anaheim, CA

Occupation: Manual Therapist / Cyber Security Vince X., 31

Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Lawyer”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out season three of FBoy Island on The CW this October?