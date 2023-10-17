FBoy Island: Season Three Ratings



The FBoy Island series began on the Max streaming service but was cancelled after two seasons. The CW picked up the series, ordered a third season, and touted its plan to grow the franchise with a spin-off, FGirl Island. The network seems committed to the series, but how long will the commitment last if the show draws low ratings? Will FBoy Island be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A dating competition series, the FBoy Island TV show is hosted by Nikki Glaser. The show follows three female contestants who move to a tropical paradise. In season three, they are Katie Thurston, a 32-year-old comedian and former Bachelorette from Seattle, WA; Daniella Grace, a 33-year-old influencer, real estate investor, and swimwear brand founder from Marina Del Rey, CA; and Hali Okeowo, a 28-year-old model from Brooklyn, NY. They’re joined by 21 men between the ages of 22 and 32. Ten are self-proclaimed “nice guys” looking for a relationship and would split the $100k prize. The other 11 men are self-proclaimed “FBoys” on the island, hoping to win the money all for themselves. They include a basketball player, a Chippendales dancer, an opera singer, and twins that co-own a trucking company. The women navigate the dating pool together, hoping to find a lasting love connection. By the end of the season, all is revealed — who the women choose and who walks away with the prize money.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival.

For comparisons: Season two of FBoy Island on The CW averaged a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 157,000 viewers.

