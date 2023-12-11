Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: The Chosen, MasterChef Junior, The Great Christmas Light Fight, 60 Minutes, NFL Football

Published:

The Chosen TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: © 2023 The Chosen. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, December 10, 2023 ratings — New episodes: The Great Christmas Light Fight, 60 Minutes, and The Chosen Specials: MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays, Mickey Saves Christmas, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Frozen, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, and A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop.  Sports: NFL Overtime, The OT, NFL Football: Eagles at Cowboys, and Football Night in AmericaReruns: The Equalizer and LEGO Masters.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Canceled and renewed TV show
