Sunday TV Ratings: The Chosen, MasterChef Junior, The Great Christmas Light Fight, 60 Minutes, NFL Football

Sunday, December 10, 2023 ratings — New episodes: The Great Christmas Light Fight, 60 Minutes, and The Chosen. Specials: MasterChef Junior: Home for the Holidays, Mickey Saves Christmas, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, Frozen, Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, and A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop. Sports: NFL Overtime, The OT, NFL Football: Eagles at Cowboys, and Football Night in America. Reruns: The Equalizer and LEGO Masters.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?