Good Trouble, Station 19: EP Peter Paige Reacts to Two Cancellations on the Same Day

Good Trouble and Station 19 were canceled late last week, and one man, Peter Paige, is involved in both dramas. He has spoken out about having both shows canceled on the same day.

Good Trouble, co-created by Paige, stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart, and it follows Mariana (Ramirez) from The Fosters. Season five of the Freeform series resumes in January.

As for Station 19, Paige is taking over as co-showrunner for season seven. Starring Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Danielle Savre, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Josh Randall, Merle Dandridge, and Pat Healy, the ABC series follows the firefighters from Seattle Fire Station 19. The series returns in March.

Paige said the following about both shows ending on X:

“Well, yesterday was pretty surreal: #Station19 coming to an end, and #GoodTrouble cancelled. Not a great day – still wrapping my head around the news. These shows (along with #TheFosters) have been my home and my family for the more than the last decade. I’ve been surrounded by such talented, good, kind people who really believe in using the power of TV to make the world a better place. There are not words to express how these shows have changed me, nor for my gratitude. My love to the casts, the writers, the crews, everyone at Shondaland, the people from the networks who supported the shows, and especially the fans – none of this would have been possible without all of you. Thank you. And as sad as I am, I am so so so much more grateful. We are truly the lucky ones.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Good Trouble and Station 19? Did you want the shows to continue beyond their current seasons?