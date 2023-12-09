Good Trouble: Cancelled; Season Six Not Happening for Freeform Dramady Series

The Coterie is closing. The Good Trouble series has been cancelled so Freeform won’t be making a sixth season. The fifth season resumes next month.

A drama series, the Good Trouble TV show stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart. Maia Mitchell and Brooke Nevin recur. The story centers on Mariana (Ramirez) from The Fosters series and the other residents of the communal living apartment building called The Coterie in Downtown Los Angeles. These young people juggle careers, love, and the growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family. In the fifth season, they face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood.

The first half of the fifth season of Good Trouble averaged a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 101,000 viewers. Compared to season four, that’s even in the demo and up by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The remaining episodes of season five begin airing on Tuesday, January 2nd. Word is that additional scenes may be filmed for the finale to wrap up the series.

Cruel Summer, an anthology mystery series, has also been cancelled. That show’s final episode aired in July.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Good Trouble series on Freeform? Are you glad that this drama has been renewed for a sixth season? Did you think the show would be cancelled?

