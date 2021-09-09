Good Trouble: Season Four Renewal for Freeform Drama Series

Callie and Mariana’s adventures will continue. Freeform has renewed the Good Trouble TV show for a fourth season which will debut in 2022. The third season’s extended finale aired tonight.

A drama series, Good Trouble stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, and Beau Mirchoff. The story centers on Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) from The Fosters series as the sisters spread their wings and establish themselves as young adults in Los Angeles. Season three picks up as Callie moves back into the Coterie, Mariana feels torn between Raj (Dhruv Udayh) and Evan (TJ Linnard), Malika (Adele) prepares for her hearing after breaking Judge Wilson’s (Roger Bart) restraining order, Davia (Hunton) and Dennis (Pence) explore the future of their relationship, Gael (Martinez) looks to get back to his true passion, Alice (Cola) takes her comedy to the next level, and Jamie (Mirchoff) wonders if he can ever forgive Callie for betraying him.

The third season of Good Trouble averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 164,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 33% in viewership in the live+same day ratings.

The renewal announcement was made via social media:

Trouble's looking our way. Good Trouble Season 4 is coming 2022 to @FreeformTV and @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/eKxY1XMqxD — Good Trouble (@GoodTrouble) September 9, 2021

