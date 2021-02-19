Good Trouble: Season Three Ratings

While The Fosters was a big success for Freeform, the Good Trouble series has only been a moderate success. Higher and lower-rated series have been cancelled by the cable channel. How long will this drama series survive? Will Good Trouble be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

The Good Trouble TV show stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, and Beau Mirchoff. The story centers on Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) from The Fosters series as the sisters spread their wings and establish themselves as young adults in Los Angeles. Season three picks up as Callie moves back into the Coterie, Mariana feels torn between Raj (Dhruv Udayh) and Evan (TJ Linnard), Malika (Adele) prepares for her hearing after breaking Judge Wilson’s (Roger Bart) restraining order, Davia (Hunton) and Dennis (Pence) explore the future of their relationship, Gael (Martinez) looks to get back to his true passion, Alice (Cola) takes her comedy to the next level, and Jamie (Mirchoff) wonders if he can ever forgive Callie for betraying him.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Good Trouble on Freeform averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 246,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



