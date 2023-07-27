Menu

Only Murders in the Building: Season Three Posters and Trailer Released by Hulu

Only Murders In The Building TV show on Hulu: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building returns for its third season next month, and Hulu has now released a trailer and posters teasing the ten new episodes.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park, the mystery-comedy series follows a trio of strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

SYNOPSIS: Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

CAST: Series regulars include Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

CREDITS: “Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Season three of Only Murders in the Building debuts on August 8th. The trailer and posters are below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of this Hulu series? How long do you think this show should run?

