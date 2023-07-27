Babylon 5: Sci-Fi Series Creator Says One Warner Bros. Exec Blocked Show’s Comeback for Nearly 20 Years

Babylon 5 is headed to Blu-Ray soon with an animated reunion movie. J. Michael Straczynski, the creator of the sci-fi series, recently revealed why the characters had not returned sooner.

Starring Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian, Peter Jurasik, Bill Mumy, Tracy Scoggins, and Patricia Tallman, the series follows the staff of a space station in the 23rd century. The series aired for five seasons and had five follow-up TV films.

Straczynski said the following about the reason viewers haven’t seen a new Babylon 5 project before the new one, per IGN:

“There was one person at the studio who hated all things Babylon 5 and stood in the way of anything being done with the show, ever, for close to 20 years… Once that person finally retired, the floodgates opened. I don’t want to dwell on this because we’ve moved on and this is a time for celebration. The past can’t be changed or litigated; we move on and make the speed bumps we drove over just the speed bumps we drove over.”

The creator also revealed how the latest Babylon 5 project came to light. He said:

“They called me. That’s how the reimagining and the animated movie started. And everyone — *everyone* — at Warners who I’ve dealt with since has been ridiculously supportive of the show, positive and welcoming.”

A reboot of the sci-fi series has also gained some traction but is on hold until the WGA strike is resolved. The animated reunion movie will be released on August 15th.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the animated reunion? Do you want to see a Babylon 5 series reboot?