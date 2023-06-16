Babylon 5: Sci-Fi Series Cast Returns for Animated Reunion Movie (Watch)

Babylon 5 fans are finally getting what they have been waiting for since the series ended. The cast is reuniting for a new animated reunion movie set for release this August.

Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian, Peter Jurasik, Bill Mumy, Tracy Scoggins, and Patricia Tallman are returning to voice their characters from the original series, and the creator of the series – J. Michael Straczynski – is behind the story of the film. The original series followed the staff of a space station, and it was first released 30 years ago.

The following was revealed about the project in a press release.

“The highly anticipated continuation of the beloved series is finally here with an all-new original animated movie! Arriving on August 15, 2023, Babylon 5: The Road Home will be available to purchase Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray from Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. Series creator J. Michael Straczynski returns with a story about the iconic Babylon 5 space station and its inhabitants as they take a journey through the past to determine the future. Babylon 5 celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and returning to voice their characters from the original series are Bruce Boxleitner as John Sheridan, Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, Bill Mumy as Lennier, Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, and Patricia Tallman as Lyta Alexander. The film also stars Paul Guyet (World of Warcraft) as Zathras and Jeffery Sinclair, Anthony Hansen (God of War) as Michael Garibaldi, Mara Junot (Green Lantern: Beware My Power) as Reporter and Computer Voice, Phil LaMarr (Futurama) as Dr. Stephen Franklin, Piotr Michael (Hogwart’s Legacy) as David Sheridan, Andrew Morgado (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) as G’Kar, and Rebecca Riedy (Magic: The Gathering Arena) as Delenn. Babylon 5: The Road Home was written and Executive Produced by series creator J. Michael Straczynski. The film was directed by Matt Peters (Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons), Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind) and Executive Producer is Sam Register. Babylon 5: The Road Home will be available on August 15 to purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu and more. 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray Discs will be available to purchase online and in-store at major retailers. Pre-order your copy now. SYNOPSIS: Return to Babylon 5 as the epic interstellar saga continues with The Road Home. Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way he reunites with some familiar faces, while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe.”

The key art and trailer for the new Babylon 5 film are below.

