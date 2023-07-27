The Flipping El Moussas: Season Two Renewal; HGTV Orders 14 New Episodes

The Flipping El Moussas has been renewed for a second season, and HGTV has ordered 14 new episodes. The first season of 10 episodes finished airing in April.

The reality series follows Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa as they juggle being new parents with working in the Southern California real estate market. The new episodes will arrive in early 2024.

HGTV revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

HGTV has picked up an expanded second season of its popular follow-doc series The Flipping El Moussas, featuring real estate power couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa, upping the order to 14 hour-long episodes. During the new season, the couple will face unexpected challenges both professionally and personally, including welcoming a new baby and contending with strong headwinds from the tumultuous Southern California real estate market. Despite it all, this new family of five will still make time for fun family celebrations, while the couple solidifies their working relationship in an unpredictable economy. The new season is slated to premiere in early 2024. “The new season will find Tarek and Heather Rae taking risks in the Southern California housing market and adjusting to life with a newborn,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “They will have more to juggle than ever before, bringing their millions of loyal fans who have followed their journey from the beginning along for the ride.” While waiting for the season premiere, fans can binge the first season of The Flipping El Moussas, Tarek’s HGTV series Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa and see the couple tie the knot in Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do on Max(R). They also can stay connected on HGTV’s digital platforms at HGTV.com/elmoussas and can follow @HGTV and #FlippingElMoussas on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. The Flipping El Moussas is produced by DIGA Studios in association with Homemade Productions, Inc.

A specific premiere date for The Flipping Moussas season two will be announced later.

