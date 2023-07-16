Only Murders in the Building: Season Three of Hulu Series Won’t Include Emmy Winning Actor

Only Murders in the Building will be missing a familiar face when the series returns for its third season. Nathan Lane was unavailable for filming due to a role on Broadway. He plays Teddy Dimas in a guest role for the series.

Starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Jeremy Shamos, Linda Emond, Wesley Taylor, Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park, the series follows three residents of an apartment building who take it upon themselves to investigates a murder in their building.

Lane and the series were nominated for Emmy awards earlier this week. Per Deadline, Lane said the following about the Hulu series:

“I get old but [being nominated for an Emmy] never gets old. I feel very grateful and lucky just to be alive and that I’ll be invited to the big party.”

Only Murders in the Building returns on August 8th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Hulu series? Are you sad that Nathan Lane will not appear in the upcoming season?