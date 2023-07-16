Dune: The Sisterhood: Max Prequel Series to Resume Production Despite Strikes

Dune: The Sisterhood is going back into production. The Max prequel series to the Dune films is set to resume production even with the ongoing writers and new actors strikes.

Starring Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea, the series is set 10,000 years before the events in the feature film.

Deadline revealed the following about the Max series returning to production:

“The series thus takes the path of House of the Dragon and Industry, given that, like those HBO titles, which we reported on earlier in the day, The Sisterhood is under contract with British Equity, with some from SAG-AFTRA also in the mix. And per guidance from the actors guild stateside, members working under Equity contracts are to “continue to report.” SAG card carriers working on Equity productions may choose to boycott but, due to tough anti-strike laws in the UK, studios would be able to sue them directly to force them back on to set.”

Dune: The Sisterhood began filming in November but went on a winter break before the strikes began.

