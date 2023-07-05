Dune: The Sisterhood: Olivia Williams and Jodhi May Join Max Series in Recasting

Dune: The Sisterhood is adding two new faces to its cast after two previously casted roles have seen their actors depart due to scheduling conflicts. Olivia Williams (The Crown) and Jodhi May (The Witcher) are replacing Shirley Henderson and Indira Varma. Williams will now play Tula Harkonnen, and May is now playing Natalya.

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea also star in the series created by Diane Ademu-Joh. Alison Schapker will act as showrunner and executive producer.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the upcoming Max series:

“Set within the mystical world of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: The Sisterhood (w/t) follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit. The series is adapted from the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.”

The premiere date for Dune: The Sisterhood will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this series when it arrives on Max?