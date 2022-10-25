Dune: The Sisterhood: Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Others Cast in HBO Max Prequel Series

Dune: The Sisterhood is coming to HBO Max, and seven have been added to the cast of the prequel series which focuses on the formation of the Bene Gesserit. The series is set 10,000 years before the events seen on the big screen in Dune.

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, Chloe Lea, Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson, and Indira Varma have been added to the cast of the HBO Max series.

Deadline revealed the following about the casting of Boussnina, Brune-Franklin, Cunningham, Hinds, and Lea:

“Boussnina plays Princess Ynez, an independent young princess dealing with the pressures of her responsibility as heir to the Golden Lion Throne. Brune-Franklin portrays Mikaela, a strong-willed Fremen woman who serves the royal family while longing for a home planet she’s never known. Cunningham is Sister Jen, a fierce, unpredictable acolyte in training at the Sisterhood School who rarely reveals her emotional core. Hinds plays Sister Emeline, a zealous acolyte descended from a long line of martyrs, who carries fervent religion to her training at the Sisterhood. Lea portrays Lila, the youngest acolyte at the Sisterhood School with a deep empathy beyond her years.”

‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: Sarah-Sofie Boussnina Among 5 Cast In HBO Max Series https://t.co/7tpUXG2QYx — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 20, 2022

A separate Deadline report revealed more about the casting of Watson and Henderson:

“Watson and Henderson will portray Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively, the formidable Harkonnen Sisters, who have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit.”

A premiere date for Dune: The Sisterhood will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this Dune series on HBO Max?