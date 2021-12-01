The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 10? Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people (albeit ones with an abundance of holiday cheer). Over the course of six episodes (shot in 2020), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In the end, the winners are awarded the coveted Light Fight trophy and $50,000 in cash.



Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of The Great Christmas Light Fight averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.31 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 41% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Great Christmas Light Fight stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Great Christmas Light Fight has been renewed for a 10th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if ABC will cancel The Great Christmas Light Fight this time around since it’s already been renewed for season 10. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Great Christmas Light Fight cancellation or renewal news.



