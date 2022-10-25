The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 10 Premiere Date Announced Along with ABC Specials

ABC has announced its holiday programming, including The Great Christmas Light Fight. The holiday series will return with new episodes on November 28th. Fans of ABC programming will also see holiday-themed episodes of Abbott Elementary, The Conners, The Goldbergs, and more.

ABC revealed more about its holiday programming in a press release.

“ABC announced its holiday programming today in anticipation of the most wonderful time of the year, which includes a lineup filled with merriment, beloved classics and uplifting new specials. Two dazzling specials featuring some of the biggest names in music will bring melodies in December: “A Very Backstreet Christmas” celebrates the holidays with The Backstreet Boys, and “Finding Harmony” is an uplifting story featuring EGOT winner John Legend and David Brown, founder of the Columbus-based Harmony Project in Ohio. Disney will kick off its 100th anniversary celebration during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.” More highlights include Disney’s new stop-motion holiday special, “Mickey Saves Christmas”; the return of “CMA Country Christmas” from Nashville; holiday-themed episodes of ABC’s favorite comedies and game shows; and Wonderful World of Disney movies that families can enjoy, including a special airing of “Home Alone” on Christmas Eve. ABC News is also set to air “Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special” and “The Year: 2022.” A magical new season of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” also returns, along with news of a season 11 pickup for 2023. Additional movies, musicals and specials round out the holiday season on ABC. Airdates are as follows (all times listed are Eastern/Pacific). WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners” (Thanksgiving episode) 8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs” (Thanksgiving episode) 9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics” (Thanksgiving episode) TUESDAY, NOV. 22 10:00-11:00p.m. “The Rookie: Feds” (Thanksgiving episode) SUNDAY, NOV. 27 7:00-7:30 p.m. “Mickey Saves Christmas” (new) 7:30-8:00 p.m. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” 8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: “Magical Holiday Celebration” (new) MONDAY, NOV. 28 8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (season premiere) TUESDAY, NOV. 29 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special” (new) THURSDAY, DEC. 1 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” 9:00-10:01 p.m. “CMA Country Christmas” (new) MONDAY, DEC. 5 8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (new) TUESDAY, DEC. 6 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (holiday episode) 9:00-10:00 p.m. “Press Your Luck” (holiday episode) 10:00-11:00 p.m. “The $100,000 Pyramid” (holiday episode) WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7 8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Conners” (holiday episode) 8:30-9:00 p.m. “The Goldbergs” (holiday episode) 9:00-9:31 p.m. “Abbott Elementary” (holiday episode) 9:31-10:00 p.m. “Home Economics” (holiday episode) THURSDAY, DEC. 8 8:00-10:01 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: “Frozen II” (broadcast premiere) MONDAY, DEC. 12 8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” (season finale) TUESDAY, DEC. 13 8:00-8:30 p.m. “Mickey Saves Christmas” 8:30-9:00 p.m. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” 9:00-9:30 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing” 9:30-10:00 p.m. “Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice” WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14 8:00-9:00 p.m. “A Very Backstreet Holiday” (new) 10:00-11:00 p.m. “Finding Harmony” (new) TUESDAY, DEC. 20 8:00-9:00 p.m. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” 9:00-9:30 p.m. “Toy Story That Time Forgot” 9:30-10:00 p.m. “Shrek the Halls” SATURDAY, DEC. 24 8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: “Home Alone” SUNDAY, DEC. 25 10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. ET/7:00-9:00 a.m. PT “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (new) MONDAY, DEC. 26 9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Year: 2022” (new) SATURDAY, DEC. 31 8:00-10:00 p.m. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” (new) 10:00-10:30 p.m. Local Programming 10:30 p.m.-2:13 a.m. “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” (new)”

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC this holiday season?