Call Me Kat: Season Three Production Paused by FOX Following Leslie Jordan’s Death

Call Me Kat halted production on Monday following the news of Leslie Jordan’s death. The actor died as the result of a single-car crash in Hollywood. Jordan, who appeared on the FOX series as Kat’s baker Phil, also starred in Will & Grace.

Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Cheyenne Jackson, and Julian Gant also star in the FOX comedy about a woman who opens a cat cafe using the money her parents saved for her wedding. Per Deadline, Bialik and the cast of Call Me Kat released the following statement, per Deadline:

“There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh. We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time.”

FOX also released its own statement about Jordan’s passing:

“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”

This week’s episode of Call Me Kat will air as scheduled and will now include an in-Memorium.

Warner Bros. Entertainment also released its own statement about Jordan’s passing. He starred as socialite Beverley Leslie in both the original run and reboot of Will & Grace. The following was said in a statement:

“Warner Bros. Television is devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time.”

