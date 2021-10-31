Search Party: Season Five; Seven Join Cast of HBO Max Comedy Series

Menu

Search Party is returning for its fifth season, and viewers will see seven new faces on the comedy series when it returns. Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, Michelle Badillo, and Aparna Nancherla are joining Alia Shawkat, John Early, Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Cole Escola in the series.

Deadline revealed the following about the upcoming season of the HBO Max series and cast additions:

“In season five, Dory (Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Goldblum) on the other side of her near death experience. Dory folds her old friends Portia (Hagner), Elliott (Early) and Drew (Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey.

Trimbur plays Elodie Revlon. Kuhlenschmidt portrays Pepper Southerland. Titelman is Leonora Hamsdale. Castle Baker plays Marty Plushfeld. Owens portrays Ritchie Thinky. Badillo is Winnie Miranda. Nancherla plays Benny Balthazar.”

A premiere date for Search Party season five will be revealed at a later date.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Search Party on HBO Max?



