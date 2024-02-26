Virgin River: Season Six Begins Production as Prequel Series in the Works at Netflix

There is good news for Virgin River fans. Production has begun on season six of the drama based on the books by Robyn Carr.

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale, the series follows Mel Monroe (Breckenridge) as she moves to the small town after the death of her husband. While there, she met and fell in love with bar owner Jack.

Breckenridge and Henderson announced the start of production on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @virginriverseries

Season six will look at her birth father – another man from the town who met and fell in love with her mother. The pair’s relationship will be shown in flashbacks, and their casting is ongoing.

If the pair’s reception is positive, viewers could see a spin-off showing the romance of Elliot and Mel’s Mother. Patrick Sean Smith is writing the spin-off in its current development stage, and he spoke about what fans will see in season six recently. He said the following about the Netflix series, per Deadline:

“What we’re exploring more in Season 6 is who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today.”

The premiere date for Virgin River season six will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Would you watch a spin-off?