The Hunting Wives: Dermot Mulroney and Evan Jonigkeit Join Starz Thriller Series

The Hunting Wives has added two more to its cast. Dermot Mulroney and Evan Jonigkeit have joined the Starz series which already stars Malin Akerman (Billions).

The series, based on the novel by May Cobb, follows Sophie O’Neill after she moves from the east coast to Texas. Starz revealed more about the series and the new additions in a press release.

“STARZ has confirmed that Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, Anyone But You) and Evan Jonigkeit (“Sweetbitter,” “Archive 81”) will join as series regulars in its upcoming drama series “The Hunting Wives,” alongside previously announced co-leads Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow. STARZ ordered eight episodes of the addictive, twisty thriller, which will begin production this Spring in Charlotte, North Carolina. Mulroney will play Jed Banks, a fifth-generation oil man, alpha millionaire and the husband of trophy-wife Margo (Malin Åkerman). Above all else, he’s a ladies-man who loves nothing more than bringing guest stars into their marital bed. And although he’s considering a run for Texas Governor, he’s determined not to let public service get in the way of their good time. Jonigkeit will play Graham O’Neil, Sophie’s (Brittany Snow) safe, solid, and somewhat clueless husband. He loves his wife but does not know how to handle her emotional baggage. He thinks the move to Texas will help Sophie, and he encourages her involvement with Margo – but he has no idea of the Pandora’s Box it will open. The Hunting Wives is based on the novel by May Cobb, which tells the story of Sophie and her family’s move from the East Coast to deep East Texas, where she succumbs to socialite Margo Bank’s irresistible charms – and finds her life consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder. “The Hunting Wives” is executive produced by Rebecca Cutter (“Hightown”), who will write and serve as showrunner, Erwin Stoff (“The Serpent Queen,” The Matrix, Edge of Tomorrow, Julia) for 3 Arts Entertainment and Cobb. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.”

The premiere date for the new Starz series will be announced later.

