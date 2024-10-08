Somebody Somewhere: Season Three; HBO Releases Trailer for Comedy’s Final Season

Somebody Somewhere will return later this month for its third and final season, and HBO has released a brand-new trailer for the comedy series.

Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Jane Brody, Murray Hill, Mercedes White, Kailey Albus, Meighan Gerachis, Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge, and Barbara Robertson, star in the HBO comedy series, which follows Sam, played by Everett, as she struggles to fit into life in her hometown.

HBO announced that season three would end the comedy series in August. The series is described as follows:

“The series follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds.”

The trailer for season three is below. The series returns on October 27th.

