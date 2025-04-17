Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Starz Unveils Premiere Date and Key Art for New Prequel Series

Outlander: Blood of My Blood has a premiere date. Starz announced an August premiere date for the Outlander prequel series with the release of new key art.

In the series, Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine star, which will show the love stories of Claire and Jamie’s parents.

Starz revealed more about the prequel series in a press release.

““Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” the highly anticipated prequel series, will premiere Friday, August 8, on STARZ. In advance of the series, new artwork is also available, teasing the two lead couples — Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine); and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” brings viewers from the war-torn battlefields of WWI to the sweeping Highlands of 18th century Scotland, promising two new love stories filled with loyalty, passion and desire, as the young couples defy the forces that seek to tear them apart. New episodes of the timeless romantic drama will be available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. A stand-alone prequel series, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” features new cast, characters and stories welcoming viewers unfamiliar with the “Outlander” universe, while also providing origin stories of fan-favorite characters from early seasons of “Outlander,” and offering new perspectives that will change what viewers of the original series think they know. In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater and Roy, who play the parents of “Outlander’s” central couple, Claire and Jamie, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.”

The new key art for the prequel series is below.

What do you think? Have you watched Outlander? Do you plan to watch the prequel series this summer?