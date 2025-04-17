On Brand with Jimmy Fallon: NBC Announces New Business Competition Series

Jimmy Fallon is bringing another new series to NBC. The network has ordered On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, a business competition series that will feature some of the biggest brands today, including Pillsbury, Dunkin’, and more.

NBC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“NBC has greenlit “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon,” an innovative unscripted series that follows what happens when Jimmy Fallon starts a premier marketing agency and fills it with the most creative, clever, and competitive go-getters he can find. The series will be hosted, executive produced and created by Fallon based on his experience and expertise working with an impressive list of his own global partnerships in the auto, insurance, apparel, gaming and technology industries. It will premiere later this year in collaboration with production company Electric Hot Dog.

Among the household brands to be featured are Captain Morgan, Dunkin’, KitchenAid, Marshalls, Pillsbury, Samsung, SONIC® Drive-In, Southwest and Therabody. Samsung will power the “On Brand Agency’s” headquarters.

Fallon recruited Bozoma Saint John as the On Brand Agency’s Chief Marketing Officer, where she will mentor the creatives and evaluate their work. Saint John is a legendary marketing executive famous for pushing boundaries and who boasts an unmatched resumé of C-suite experience at the world’s top brands, including Uber, Pepsi and Netflix.

In each episode, the On Brand Agency creatives will work with a major brand in need of a big idea for a massive, high-priority campaign – from creating earworm jingles and unbelievable activations to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise. They will have unprecedented access to the client’s businesses before pitching their vision to a brand representative, along with Saint John and Fallon, with only the best ideas moving on to proof of concept and the opportunity to see their campaign brought to life on the national stage after each episode.

In a final big assignment, one visionary will be named the best in the business, given a cash prize and provided the experience of changing the cultural landscape. All the creatives will truly need to flex their innovative muscles to turn the unfinished into the unforgettable. The only rule? The best idea wins.

“I love branding, I love marketing, I love the world of advertising, and I think there are a lot of people out there who do as well,” said Fallon. “This show lets the audience and our contestants get a peek behind the curtain of how campaigns for some of the biggest brands come together and what goes into making them. It’s exciting.”

The “On Brand” format will be licensed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.”