Chicago Fire: Season 14? Two Cast Members Leaving Ahead of NBC Series’ Likely Renewal

Firehouse 51 will lose two of its own at the end of season 13. According to Deadline, Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett (above) are leaving the first responder drama.

Kyri joined the series seven seasons ago, and Lockett joined the series three seasons ago. NBC has not yet announced a renewal for the series, but it will likely happen soon.

Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Miranda Rae Mayo, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, and Dermot Mulroney also star in the NBC series, which follows the first responders of Chicago Firehouse 51.

The following was revealed about the departures:

“Kyri and Lockett’s departures are believed to be part of an effort to trim the budget of Chicago Fire, which also faces negotiations with many of the series’ veteran cast members whose contracts are up, sources said. As actor deals are getting renegotiated and renewal talks between NBC and producing studio Universal Television on the five Wolf Entertainment series for the network continue, there could be more exits across all five shows, we hear. Sources close to production reveal that shooting continues on Chicago Fire, which means Darren and Sam may get a proper ending for their characters. Thirteen seasons in, the One Chicago mothership remains one of NBC’s best-performing scripted series on both linear and streaming.”

Chicago Fire currently airs on Wednesday nights on NBC.

What do you think? Are you surprised by these cast exits? Are you hoping Chicago Fire is renewed for season 14?