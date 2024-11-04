The Office: Steve Carell’s Return for Sitcom Finale Was Kept Secret from NBC Execs

The Office ended in May 2013 with a big surprise. Steve Carell returned for the final episode of the NBC comedy, and it has now been revealed that his return was kept secret from NBC execs and even some of the cast members until the day his return was shot. NBC execs didn’t learn of his return until the day before the episode aired.

Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Melora Hardin, David Denman, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Paul Lieberstein, Creed Bratton, Craig Robinson, and Ellie Kemper starred in the NBC comedy, which aired for nine seasons on the network. It followed the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

According to EW, the finale reveal comes from star Jenna Fischer in a recent podcast. She said the following:

“They had a scene at our table read … but it was a placeholder. Greg Daniels was afraid that if he turned in any footage of Steve Carell on the show before it aired that NBC would make promos out of it and ruin the surprise. But Steve was reluctant. He felt like Michael’s story had really ended. He didn’t want to open it back up again, and he especially did not wanna come back after two years and have this finale episode be about him. It was a creative reason that was supported by history, you know.”

A sequel series is headed to Peacock, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.

