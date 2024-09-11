The Office: Three Cast in Peacock’s Untitled Sequel Series from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman

The new sequel to The Office has added three to its cast. According to Deadline, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei and Ramona Young are joining the previously cast Sabrina Impacciatore and Domhnall Gleeson. Peacock ordered the yet-to-be titled reboot in May.

The roles the trio will play in the series were not revealed, but their casting was unveiled in an article in the Palisades Post – a 96-year-old bi-weekly Los Angeles area newspaper. The three actors shadowed the staff of the newspaper for their roles in the series.

The new mockumentary series from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman will be set in the same universe as The Office. That series aired for nine seasons on NBC. The series starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Melora Hardin, David Denman, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Oscar Nunez, Phyllis Smith, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, Paul Lieberstein, Creed Bratton, Craig Robinson, and Ellie Kemper. It followed the staff of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

Additional details and a premiere date will be announced later.

