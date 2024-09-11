9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Five; Gina Torres Reacts to FOX Series Cancellation

9-1-1: Lone Star is ending with its upcoming season, and another member of the series’ cast has now opened up about the show’s cancellation.

Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker star in the first responder drama which follows the

Torres, the actress behind Tommy Vega, spoke about the show ending with People at a recent event for FOX, and she expressed her sadness over the show’s cancellation. She said the following:

“Nobody wants that. Nobody wants to hear that their show got canceled. It’s sad. Nothing’s going to last forever, but you just hope it lasts a little longer. Everybody was just so lovely and so supportive and kind and really just to be their best in any given moment in time. So I take that with me.”

She also spoke about playing a strong female character on the series, she said, “We got to see her during times that were not necessarily at her best, which is also great. She had lots to work through.”

Lowe also spoke about 9-1-1: Lone Star ending in an earlier interview. He said the following about filming the show’s final episodes:

“We all went into [the fifth season] pretty much knowing that it was going to be the last season, so that affected everything we did. We wanted to really show everybody what is still possible in network television if people have the appetite to do it. It feels like it’s probably the end of an era of a certain type — well, it doesn’t feel like it. It is the end of an era of a certain type of show we once had an opportunity to make, and I think they’re great. We wanted to go out making our case for the value of shows like that, and I think we did a really good job. The stories that we were able to tell on a weekly basis in terms of the scope and scale — that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of. They were truly like mini-movies every week.”

9-1-1: Lone Star returns to FOX on September 23rd.

What do you think? Are you sad to see this FOX series end? Do you hope the series is saved?