Agatha All Along: Disney+ Series EP Explains Marvel Show’s Multiple Title Changes

Agatha All Along will finally arrive on Disney+ next week, and the Wandavision spin-off series has gone through several title changes since it was first announced in 2021. However, it has now been revealed that the multiple title changes were a part of the plan all along.

Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza star in the series, which follows Agatha after she is stripped of her powers and forced to live in Westview.

The series was always going to be titled Agatha All Along, but along the way, it was also titled Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos as a part of a gag to keep fans guessing.

Mary Livanos said the following about the title changes, according to THR:

“Hats off to Jac Shaeffer on that one, and our incredible writers’ room, with the best day of brainstorming I think we’ve ever had, figuring out all those titles. It was a real blast to release crazier and crazier ones as the production went on, and our cast was so game, too. The nature of the stunt felt very Agatha.”

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18th.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Disney+ series?