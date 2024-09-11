Couple To Throuple: No Plans for Season Two of Relationship Reality Series on Peacock

Couple To Throuple will not have a second season. According to Deadline, Peacock has not officially canceled the reality series, but there are no plans to continue the series at the series at this time. The series arrived on the streaming service in February.

The series took viewers into the world of polyamory while couples tried to decide if they wanted to add a third to their relationships. The following was revealed about the relationship reality series:

“Set in a remote tropical resort, the couples met, mingled and dated others, many of whom were experienced in polyamory. At the end of the show, the couples decided if they wanted more than just “the one” and whether to commit as a throuple, go home as they arrived, or leave separately. Producer Naked had experience in the space, having made BBC-Hulu doc series Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, which included explorations of monogamy and polyamory.”

What do you think? Did you watch this series on Peacock? Were you hoping for a second season?