2024-25 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week 37)



The television networks introduce dozens of new TV shows each season, hoping each will be a big hit in the ratings. Unfortunately, most are cancelled after one season. How are the new 2024-25 TV series doing? Which have the best ratings and which have the worst? How many will survive to see a second season? Stay tuned.

Here are the final season average ratings of the new 2024-25 network TV shows — through the end of week 37 (Sunday, June 8, 2025).

New ABC TV series this season (so far): Doctor Odyssey, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, The Golden Bachelorette, High Potential, Scamanda, and Shifting Gears.

New CBS TV series this season (so far): Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Matlock, NCIS: Origins, Poppa’s House, The Summit, and Watson.

New The CW TV series this season (so far): Good Cop/Bad Cop, Joan, Scrabble, Sherlock & Daughter, Totally Funny Animals, Totally Funny Kinds, Trivial Pursuit, and The Wranglers.

New FOX TV series that have premiered (so far): America’s Most Wanted: Missing Persons, Doc, Extracted, Going Dutch, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, Murder in a Small Town, Rescue: HI-Surf, and Universal Basic Guys.

New NBC TV series this season (so far): The Americas, Brilliant Minds, Destination X, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Happy’s Place, The Hunting Party, St. Denis Medical, Suits LA, and Yes, Chef!.