Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Five Renewal; Paramount+ Reveals Order for Final Episodes

The end is in sight for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Paramount+ has renewed the series for a fifth and final season. Season three is set to premiere next month.

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun star in the series, with appearances by Paul Wesley and Carol Kane. The series follows Captain Christopher Pike and his crew aboard the USS Enterprise before Captain James T. Kirk takes command.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the series’ renewal:

“Paramount+ today announced that the fan-favorite original series STAR TREK:STRANGE NEW WORLDS has been renewed for a fifth and final six-episode season ahead of the third season premiere this summer. Production will begin on the final season later this year. The third season of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is set to premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 17 on Paramount+ in the U.S. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, with the season finale on Thursday, September 11. Paramount+ previously announced the series has also been renewed for a fourth season, which is currently in production. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS has been lauded by critics and fans alike, with its first two seasons earning a Certified Fresh recognition from Rotten Tomatoes. The series has also been nominated for multiple awards throughout its run, including a Best Drama Series nomination from the Critics Choice Awards in 2023 and a win for Best Science Fiction Television Series from the Saturn Awards in 2022. “From the very beginning, STRANGE NEW WORLDS set out to honor what STAR TREK has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible,” said executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman. “We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.” The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and the upcoming third season stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, along with guest star Carol Kane and special guest star Paul Wesley. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Anson Mount, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this Star Trek series come to an end?