Dexter: Resurrection: Showtime Unveils Poster and Trailer Ahead of Premiere Date

Dexter: Resurrection is set to arrive on Showtime and Paramount+ this summer, and a new trailer teasing the return of Dexter Morgan has now been released.

Michael C. Hall, Uma Thurman, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and James Remar are set to star in the sequel series, which will also feature John Lithgow and Jimmy Smits. The series will follow Dexter after he survives being shot by his son.

Showtime revealed the following about the series:

“DEXTER: RESURRECTION, a continuation of DEXTER(R): NEW BLOOD, takes place weeks after Dexter Morgan (Hall) takes a bullet to the chest from his own son, as he awakens from a coma to find Harrison (Jack Alcott) gone without a trace. Realizing the weight of what he put his son through, Dexter sets out for New York City determined to find him and make things right. But, closure won’t come easy. When Miami Metro’s Angel Batista (David Zayas) arrives with questions, Dexter realizes his past is catching up to him fast. As father and son navigate their own darkness in the city that never sleeps, they soon find themselves deeper than they ever imagined – and that the only way out is together. In addition to Hall, DEXTER: RESURRECTION stars Uma Thurman as Charley, David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater. Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet and David Dastmalchian are also set to guest star as Lowell, Mia, Al and Gareth, respectively. Most recently, DEXTER(R): ORIGINAL SIN, a prequel series that follows Dexter (played by Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to serial killer, debuted in December of last year and delivered the most streamed SHOWTIME(R) premiere in history with more than 2.1 million global cross-platform viewers. The series is now streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. DEXTER: RESURRECTION is executive produced by Emmy nominee Clyde Phillips (DEXTER, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN, NURSE JACKIE), who also returns to serve as showrunner, and produced by SHOWTIME Studios and Counterpart Studios. Michael C. Hall (DEXTER, Six Feet Under) also serves as executive producer along with Scott Reynolds (Jessica Jones), Tony Hernandez (Emily in Paris), Lilly Burns (Russian Doll) and Marcos Siega (DEXTER: NEW BLOOD). Monica Raymund (DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN) is set to direct four episodes with Marcos Siega directing six episodes for the series. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

Dexter: Resurrection arrives on July 11th. The trailer and new poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Are you excited for Dexter’s return? Do you plan to watch the new series?