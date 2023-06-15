Knuckles: Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, and More Join Sonic the Hedgehog Sequel Series on Paramount+

Knuckles has added five more to its cast. The series, a sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog films, will now feature Cary Elwes, Stockard Channing, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Scheer, and Rob Huebel. The additions are joining Idris Elba, Adam Pally, Edi Patterson, Julian Barratt, Scott Mescudi, and Ellie Taylor in the series.

Per Deadline, details about the roles the new additions will play are being kept under wraps, but the following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“The live-action series will follow Knuckles on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. The series takes place between the films Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, marking the next installment of the hit franchise, which is slated for December 20, 2024.”

The premiere date for Knuckles will be announced by Paramount+ later.

What do you think? Are you a Sonic fan? Do you plan to check out Knuckles once it arrives?