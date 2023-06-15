Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Superman & Lois: Season Four; CW Cuts Seven Series Regulars, Michael Cudlitz Promoted To Regular

by Regina Avalos,

Superman & Lois TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Justine Yeung/The CW)

Superman & Lois will have a much smaller regular cast when The CW series returns for its shortened fourth season. Seven series regulars have been cut from the superhero show. These cast members are Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik. Five of the axed cast members have been with the drama series since its premiere.

The actors playing the core Kent family — Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin — are the only ones who will be seen in every episode.

It is possible the seven departed cast members could be seen as guest stars or in recurring roles, but that is only if they are available to appear. and as the budget allows The cuts were made as part of cost-cutting measures and the fourth season will have just 10 episodes next season.

One cast member has seen their role increase for season four. Per Deadline, Michael Cudlitz has been promoted to series regular.  Cudlitz joined The CW series this season as the new face of villainous Lex Luthor.

A premiere date for Superman & Lois season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you surprised by these cuts to the cast? Do you plan to watch season four of the series when it arrives?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x