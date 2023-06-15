Superman & Lois: Season Four; CW Cuts Seven Series Regulars, Michael Cudlitz Promoted To Regular

Superman & Lois will have a much smaller regular cast when The CW series returns for its shortened fourth season. Seven series regulars have been cut from the superhero show. These cast members are Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik. Five of the axed cast members have been with the drama series since its premiere.

The actors playing the core Kent family — Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin — are the only ones who will be seen in every episode.

It is possible the seven departed cast members could be seen as guest stars or in recurring roles, but that is only if they are available to appear. and as the budget allows The cuts were made as part of cost-cutting measures and the fourth season will have just 10 episodes next season.

One cast member has seen their role increase for season four. Per Deadline, Michael Cudlitz has been promoted to series regular. Cudlitz joined The CW series this season as the new face of villainous Lex Luthor.

A premiere date for Superman & Lois season four will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you surprised by these cuts to the cast? Do you plan to watch season four of the series when it arrives?