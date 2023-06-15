Basketball Wives: Season 11 Renewal Set for VH1 Reality Show

Basketball Wives is returning for an 11th season. VH1 announced the renewal with details about the new and returning cast for the new season.

After taking a season off, viewers will see Evelyn Lozada rejoin Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, and Brooke Bailey. New faces are joining the cast, as well. These additions are Brittany Renner, Vanessa Rider, Jac’Eil Duckworth, and Clayanna Warthen.

VH1 revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“VH1 renews its legacy series “Basketball Wives” for an 11th season with the reveal of new and returning cast members. After a season hiatus, original cast member Evelyn Lozada returns to the court, rejoining the all-star lineup of MVPs Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, and Brooke Bailey, along with a guest appearance from executive producer Shaunie Henderson. New to this season’s roster are Brittany Renner, Vanessa Rider, Jac’Eil Duckworth and Clayanna Warthen. “Basketball Wives” premieres this fall only on VH1. This new season of “Basketball Wives” promises sisterhood, growth, and adversity as new and returning cast members continue to evolve and face life’s challenges head-on. As successful businesswomen, philanthropists and moms, these ladies continue to navigate life, love, relationships, and everything in between, putting their new and existing bonds to the test. This season marks the return of an original cast member that will catapult the series to new heights. Tensions run high as the veterans take the newbies under their wings – but will they throw them a lifeline or shade? With the fate of the sisterhood hanging in the balance, the new ladies are out to prove that they’re not to be underestimated. Get ready to be on the edge of your seat as friendships are tested, tea is spilled, and lines are crossed on the 11th season of “Basketball Wives.” “Basketball Wives” is produced by Truly Original and Shed Media. Shaunie Henderson also serves as an executive producer From Truly Original, the executive producers are Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Ronica Wydner, Jamail Shelton, and Katie Sole.. For VH1, Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera, and Mimi Blanchard serve as executive producers.”

The premiere date for Basketball Wives season 11 will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this VH1 reality series?