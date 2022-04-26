Waco: Michael Shannon and John Leguizamo to Reprise Roles for Paramount+ Sequel Series

Paramount+ is planning a sequel to the Waco series. Titled American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials, Michael Shannon and John Leguizamo will reprise their roles from the original Paramount Network mini-series. It aired in 2018 and dramatizes the 51-day standoff in 1993 between the FBI, ATF, and David Koresh’s religious faction, the Branch Davidians, in Waco, Texas.

The new series will show the impact of the Waco tragedy. Giovanni Ribisi, David Costabile, J. Smith Cameron, John Hoogenakker, Keean Johnson, and Abbey Lee have also been cast in the sequel. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“MTV Entertainment Studios today announced that Academy Award(R) Nominee Michael Shannon (Revolutionary Road, Nocturnal Animals) and Emmy(R) and Tony(R) Award Winner John Leguizamo (When They See Us), who received an Emmy nomination for his role in Waco, will reprise their roles in the new original limited series American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials (WT). Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the six-episode event will also feature Emmy nominee Giovanni Ribisi (The Offer), David Costabile (Billions), J. Smith Cameron (Succession), John Hoogenakker (Dopesick), Keean Johnson (Euphoria) and Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country, Neon Demon). Building off the success of Paramount Network’s Emmy-nominated series Waco, American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials is executive produced by returning creators and showrunners Drew Dowdle and John Erick Dowdle alongside Michael Shannon, Andrew Gettens and Lauren Mackenzie with David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ron Burkle of 101 Studios. American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials will explore the wide-ranging fallout succeeding the tragic events that took place in Waco, TX, and the uneven scales of justice the surviving Branch Davidians faced. In February 1993, the eyes of the world converged on Mount Carmel, a small religious community located just outside Waco. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) had just conducted a massive raid on David Koresh and his followers, known as the Branch Davidians. After what became the longest gun battle in U.S. law enforcement history, four ATF agents and six civilians were dead and dozens more were wounded. A 51-day standoff ensued, and the conflict ended after an FBI assault led to a fire that engulfed Mount Carmel, killing 76 men, women and children. The cast of American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials includes: · Michael Shannon will reprise his role as Gary Noesner, an FBI hostage negotiator who has PTSD from the failed negotiations with the Branch Davidians in Waco. · John Leguizamo will reprise his role as Jacob Vasquez, an ATF agent who worked undercover during the lead up to Waco. · Giovanni Ribisi will play Dan Cogdell, a top trial lawyer for the surviving Branch Davidians. · David Costabile will play Judge Smith, who oversees the trial of Branch Davidians charged with conspiracy to murder federal agents. · J. Smith Cameron will play Lois Roden, the leader and Prophetess of the Branch Davidians when Vernon Howell (young David Koresh) arrives. · John Hoogenakker will play Clive Doyle, David Koresh’s first follower within the Branch Davidians, who despite losing a daughter in the fire at Mount Carmel has unwavering faith and is determined for others to learn the “truth.” · Keean Johnson will play Vernon Howell, young David Koresh who believes he is chosen by God as the next Messiah. · Abbey Lee will play Carol Howe, a former Southern debutante turned neo-Nazi arm candy, turned government informant.”

