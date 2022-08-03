Everybody Still Hates Chris: Animated Sequel Series Coming to Paramount+ with Chris Rock Returning

Everybody Hates Chris is returning to the small screen in an animated format. MTV Entertainment Studios has ordered a sequel series to the Chris Rock sitcom titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. Rock is returning to narrate and executive produce the animated comedy. The animated series has been in development for the past year and a half. The new series will be released on Paramount+ and Comedy Central.

The Everybody Hates Chris, TV show aired on UPN and The CW for a total of 88 episodes across four seasons. The sitcom revolves around the life of a young Rock and stars Tyler James Williams, Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, Tequan Richmond, Imani Hakim, and Vincent Martella, with Rock as narrator. It’s not yet known if any of the sitcom’s actors will return to voice characters in the animated sequel.

Per Deadline, Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said the following about the new series:

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head.”

A premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

